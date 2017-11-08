Vodafone allows Port - out for RCom customers

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone is offering Reliance Communications customers can now use Vodafone network for facilitating their Port-out requests. This is being done to facilitate porting out and ease connectivity for customers facing network shutdown.

This offer will be valid for all the customers in UP West, Kerala, Haryana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Punjab, UP East, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra & Goa and Karnataka. The company also said that this facility will not be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gujarat circles.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, "We, at Vodafone, always try to offer maximum value to our customers, in terms of service, network and price. In line with this endeavor, we are very pleased to extend our value for money propositions for all customers, facing network shutdown. We urge all such customers to avail world class experience on Vodafone SuperNetTM."

Customers coming on Vodafone network will have new data and voice offers to choose from under modest rates.This facility is not available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Gujarat.

How to port from RCom to Vodafone

1 Go to network settings on their mobile handsets, manually select Vodafone network.

2 Generate MNP code by sending PORT to 1900.

3 Submit this MNP code along with Mandatory documents and photographs at the nearest Vodafone store or Vodafone retailer

4 For any assistance on MNP, customers can call 1800 1234567 (toll-free) from any phone

To recall the company has also rolled new service in which Anil Ambani- owned Reliance communications customers of Assam & North East can now use Vodafone network for facilitating their Port-out requests.

