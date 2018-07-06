ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vodafone announces 50% discount on Amazon Prime membership, but there is a catch

Customers who sign up for the offer before July 16 will be eligible to participate in Prime Day.

By:

Related Articles

    India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone announced a 50 percent discount for its prepaid subscribers on the annual membership of Amazon Prime.

    Vodafone announces 50% discount on Amazon Prime membership

    According to the new offer customers can now enjoy all Prime benefits for Rs. 499, but there is catch as prepaid customers between the ages of 18-24 can only avail of this offer.

    Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said: "In line with the Vodafone U philosophy of doing more with less we are excited to launch Youth Offer on Amazon Prime that gives our young customers affordable access to a robust library of exciting movies, videos, TV shows and music on-the-go and allows them to shop for their favorite products with free & fast doorstep delivery."

    Vodafone said that this offer will not only allow young customers to enjoy free, fast delivery on millions of items and exclusive deals on top brands but also stream premium movies and TV shows with Prime Video.

    Akshay Sahi, Director, and Head of Prime, Amazon India, said, "We want to continue to make Amazon Prime more accessible to customers and partnering with Vodafone enables us to offer Prime at half the price, making it more affordable and convenient for young adults. The unique combination of shopping and entertainment benefits from Prime offers an incredible amount of value for members."

    Furthermore, customers who sign up for the offer before July 16 will be eligible to participate in Prime Day (12 noon on July 16 to midnight on July 17), an exclusive 36-hour celebration that provides Prime members access to exclusive launches, blockbuster deals and entertainment premiers.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 18:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue