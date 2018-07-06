Vodafone announces 50% discount on Amazon Prime membership, but there is a catch

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone announced a 50 percent discount for its prepaid subscribers on the annual membership of Amazon Prime.

According to the new offer customers can now enjoy all Prime benefits for Rs. 499, but there is catch as prepaid customers between the ages of 18-24 can only avail of this offer.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said: "In line with the Vodafone U philosophy of doing more with less we are excited to launch Youth Offer on Amazon Prime that gives our young customers affordable access to a robust library of exciting movies, videos, TV shows and music on-the-go and allows them to shop for their favorite products with free & fast doorstep delivery."

Vodafone said that this offer will not only allow young customers to enjoy free, fast delivery on millions of items and exclusive deals on top brands but also stream premium movies and TV shows with Prime Video.

Akshay Sahi, Director, and Head of Prime, Amazon India, said, "We want to continue to make Amazon Prime more accessible to customers and partnering with Vodafone enables us to offer Prime at half the price, making it more affordable and convenient for young adults. The unique combination of shopping and entertainment benefits from Prime offers an incredible amount of value for members."

Furthermore, customers who sign up for the offer before July 16 will be eligible to participate in Prime Day (12 noon on July 16 to midnight on July 17), an exclusive 36-hour celebration that provides Prime members access to exclusive launches, blockbuster deals and entertainment premiers.