Vodafone announces its partnership with ALTBalaji

To provide Indian original content on its entertainment app, India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone has announced its partnership with ALTBalaji.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, "Our audiences, especially millennials, demand diverse, exclusive and original content options to watch as per their convenience. We are happy to partner with ALTBalaji and bring the Original shows to our customer that is only available on a digital platform."

Balaji has a deep understanding of the Indian content viewership and the consumer preferences. The rich original content of ALTBalaji on Vodafone Play will ensure that viewers can watch their favorite shows conveniently, on-the-go wherever they want."

Vodafone Play is a video streaming mobile app, where viewers can watch over 300+ Live TV channels, Unlimited Movies in 16 different languages, along with a huge catalog of trending video and music content across all genres. By extending its rich content portfolio to ALTBalaji, Vodafone Play is packing in more entertainment, anytime, anywhere for its millions of Vodafone users.

Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO - ALTBalaji said, "Our content caters to the Indian language, urban mass audience and is targeted at the 18-35 years demographic. The early response to our content has been good and now we wish to be available in all environments where audiences exist and consume videos. We believe our integration with Vodafone Play app will help us reach more consumers and let them enjoy the content we are proud to present."

Launched in April 2017 with 9 original shows, ALTBalaji has become a leading video-on-demand platform with the repository of differentiated content for viewers across genres. It has launched original shows like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Dev DD, Romil and Jugal, The Test Case, Boygiri, Bewafaa sii Wafaa, Class of 2017, Cybersquad, Maya Thirrai and Kids animation & live action formats. ALTBalaji adds new shows every month for its viewers to binge-watch and will soon launch a new show - Bose Dead/Alive starring Rajkummar Rao.