Vodafone announces new brand positioning

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has announced its new brand positioning and visual identity in India using the new tagline, "The Future is exciting. Ready" as part of its global rebranding exercise across 36 countries.

"India is entering a new exciting era - an era of Digital, Convergence, Big Data, IoT, Cloud, Augmented Realities, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. The real and virtual worlds are converging at an unprecedented pace to create a bold new Future," said Sunil Sood, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India.

He said "Our new brand positioning emphasizes Vodafone's mission and purpose to help customers and communities adapt, navigate and prosper from the remarkable new trends reshaping the world. At Vodafone, we are excited about the possibilities ahead and are ready to enable our customers to conquer this new world."

SEE ALSO: Reliance Communication completes merger with SSTL

Vodafone says that the new brand positioning is designed to underline Vodafone's belief in new technologies and digital services playing a positive role in transforming society and enhancing individual quality of life in the years ahead.

The new visual identity will place greater emphasis on Vodafone's iconic 'speech mark' logo - the biggest change to one of the most recognized symbols of Vodafone since the hallmark logo was created in 1998.

The 'speech mark' will now appear as the central graphical focus overlaid on all marketing and marketing communications collateral. The logo will also appear in a new 2D design in place of a skeuomorphic 3D approach.

Following a dramatic rise in digital literacy and adoption in India - a trend that's being reflected across demographics and geography, Vodafone's new brand positioning is a visual and intrinsic representation of its 'Readiness' to equip and empower customers to stay connected with their world, the company added.