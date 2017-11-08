Vodafone announces new range of postpaid plans

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has announced its new range of postpaid plans called RED Traveler, RED International and RED Signature.

Under Vodafone, RED Traveler will get three plans of Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999, and under RED International, are getting Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,699, and Rs. 1,999. And lastly, under RED Signature type, there are a single Rs. 2,999 postpaid plan.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director said Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of our new Vodafone Post Paid RED plans that guarantee our consumers a host of unprecedented benefits. These plans have been structured to provide our customers with the best telecom & nontelecom benefits that cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers."

The company is also providing inbuilt Free data quotas up to 200GB and a Data rollover feature that allows consumers to carry forward unused data.

Furthermore, consumers opting for RED International will enjoy Free ISD minutes to USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

In addition, RED Traveler, RED International, and RED Signature - consumers will be able to bring together friends, family and devices under RED Together to get guaranteed savings up to 20 percent on total rentals and a host of other benefits.

The new RED postpaid plans will be available to consumers on 8th November 2017. The new plans are presently not slated for launch in the following telecom circles - Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Vodafone RED postpaid consumers will also get, other value-added benefits such as:

- The gift of up to 12 months of Free NETFLIX

- Free access to latest movies and live TV with Vodafone PLAY.

- Access to over 4000 of the world's best magazines at their fingertips with the free subscription to MAGZTER.

- Free access to RED SHIELD, a handset protection feature that protects consumers' handsets from theft

and damage.