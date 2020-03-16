Vodafone Announces Two New Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Calls And Up To 8GB Data News oi-Karan Sharma

Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans at Rs. 218 and Rs. 248 in selected circles in India. The company has come up with these unlimited calling plans with a validity of 28 days and a lot more benefits. The newly launched Vodafone plans are available in circles like Delhi and Haryana.

Both the newly launched prepaid recharges are available on My Vodafone app. Both the new prepaid plans come after the company launched its double data plans of Rs. 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599.

Vodafone Rs. 218 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The Rs. 218 prepaid plan comes with unlimited local and national calls to all the networks. The prepaid plan also packs 6GB of total data and 100 local and national SMS with a validity of 28 days. Besides, the users will also get complimentary Vodafone Play subscription of worth Rs. 499 and free Zee5 subscription worth Rs. 999.

Vodafone Rs. 248 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The Rs. 248 prepaid plan comes with unlimited local and national calls along with 8GB of total data offering. The prepaid also offers 100 local and national SMS with a validity of 28 days. It also offers free Zee5 subscription and Vodafone Play subscription of worth Rs. 499.

Do note that the packs will be available in Delhi and Haryana for now, maybe soon the company will expand the plans across all the circles. Also, both the plans are listed in Idea website as well which means Idea subscribers can take advantage of these plans.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has recently introduced its double data offer in which the company is offering an additional 1.5GB high-speed on its Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid charge plans. Which means the Rs. 249 prepaid plan now offers 3GB of total data for 28 days, Rs. 399 prepaid plan packs 3GB of total data for 56 days and Rs. 599 plan will feature additional 1.5GB data with a validity of 84 days.

