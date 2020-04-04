Just In
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 8 Price Revealed Ahead Of April 14 Launch: Most Expensive Phone From OnePlus
-
- 2 hrs ago How To Reset Network Settings On Windows 10
- 3 hrs ago Vodafone Launches Three Plans Specially For Caller Tunes
- 3 hrs ago Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 7i Gaming Laptops With Nvidia's Latest Technology Goes Live
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen, Sanjay Manjrekar open up about the fate of the Indian Premier League
- News 1,023 Covid-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states
- Movies Naagin 4: Was Aalisha Panwar Approached To Play Naagin?
- Lifestyle 14 Telltale Signs Your Boyfriend Is In Love With Your Friend
- Finance Airlines Are Accepting Flight Bookings From 15 April
- Automobiles Revv To Offer Free Cars To Doctors & Healthcare Workers During Lockdown: Available In 5 Cities
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In April
- Education ETS Offers At-Home Solutions For TOEFL And GRE Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Vodafone Deploys 1,500 Massive MIMO In Mumbai
After deploying massive MIMO in Delhi, Vodafone-Idea today said that it will enhance the 4G networks and data capacity in Mumbai. The telco said that it will deploy an additional 1,500 massive MIMO in the city, which will be the highest installations ever made by any telco.
"Our investment in ma-MIMO technology to set up a 4G+ network is helping us meet the growing data demand during this crisis," said Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited.
The statement comes at that time when the government has announced a three weeks lockdown. The Department of Telecommunication has also asked operators to do the needful during this period. In fact, both telecom and broadband operators have launched many plans to help people. The telcos have also increased the validity of the prepaid plans until April 17, 2020.
"In Mumbai alone, we have seen a 30 percent surge in the payload in this ma-MIMO in March '20 compared to the previous month, providing better customer experience even as the demand rises", said Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited added.
Meanwhile, a new study by Motilal Oswal said that the Vodafone-Idea has to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) by 39 percent if it wants to survive in the market. The study pointed out that this will only help Vodafone-Idea to survive in the telecom industry.
However, a study claims that if Reliance Jio and Airtel increased tariffs by 39 percent then they will post a huge hike in their profits. Furthermore, it claims that a 39 percent increase with the same percentage of market share will only help the company.
The study also highlighted that Airtel will be benefitted if it (Vodafone- Idea) shuts its operations in India. In fact, Airtel's ARPU will increase to Rs. 249.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,499
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,790
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
29,999
-
8,999
-
13,970
-
82,999
-
9,535
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
28,820