    Vodafone Deploys 1,500 Massive MIMO In Mumbai

    By
    |

    After deploying massive MIMO in Delhi, Vodafone-Idea today said that it will enhance the 4G networks and data capacity in Mumbai. The telco said that it will deploy an additional 1,500 massive MIMO in the city, which will be the highest installations ever made by any telco.

    "Our investment in ma-MIMO technology to set up a 4G+ network is helping us meet the growing data demand during this crisis," said Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited.

    The statement comes at that time when the government has announced a three weeks lockdown. The Department of Telecommunication has also asked operators to do the needful during this period. In fact, both telecom and broadband operators have launched many plans to help people. The telcos have also increased the validity of the prepaid plans until April 17, 2020.

    "In Mumbai alone, we have seen a 30 percent surge in the payload in this ma-MIMO in March '20 compared to the previous month, providing better customer experience even as the demand rises", said Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited added.

    Meanwhile, a new study by Motilal Oswal said that the Vodafone-Idea has to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) by 39 percent if it wants to survive in the market. The study pointed out that this will only help Vodafone-Idea to survive in the telecom industry.

    However, a study claims that if Reliance Jio and Airtel increased tariffs by 39 percent then they will post a huge hike in their profits. Furthermore, it claims that a 39 percent increase with the same percentage of market share will only help the company.

    The study also highlighted that Airtel will be benefitted if it (Vodafone- Idea) shuts its operations in India. In fact, Airtel's ARPU will increase to Rs. 249.

    vodafone
    Saturday, April 4, 2020, 20:26 [IST]
