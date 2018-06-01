Vodafone deploys largest long haul network across 88 cities

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has announced the deployment of largest long-haul fiber network across 88 cities, where the telco has installed more than 43,000 km of 200G long-haul network in 75 days.

According to Vodafone, the 200G long-haul network will enable Vodafone to further improve its already leading latency performance and enhance customer experience for mobile and enterprise customers.

Vishant Vora, Director - Technology, Vodafone India, said: "Consumers and businesses are increasingly demanding flexible, secure and efficient ways to consume data. Moving towards 200G long-haul network is a significant step by Vodafone India to lead and provide seamless network and high bandwidth to our consumers."

He said, "This 200G Ultra Long Haul Fiber Network allows enterprise customers on performance monetization and improving customer experience. We are proud that our team could install India's largest 200G network in a record time, making it's the fastest deployment across the globe."

The 200G long-haul network will bring capabilities to customers like-

1 OVPN - Horizontal and Vertical Network resource slicing for customers.

2 Latency Based Routing ensures low latency paths.

3 Fiber Doctor - Online fiber monitoring to detect the fault and improve fiber repair MTTR.

4T-SDN Enabled Network for the centralized controller, resource and service visualization.

At present Vodafone has over 223 million customers (over 120 million in rural areas) in India.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 48 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 31 March 2018, Vodafone Group had 522.8 million mobile customers and 18.8 million fixed broadband customers, including India and all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates.