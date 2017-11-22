Vodafone deploys two mobile vans to facilitate doorstep SIM upgrades and Aadhar verification

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone today said that it has deployed two mobile vans to travel to the villages and smaller towns of Rajasthan, facilitating doorstep SIM upgrades and Aadhar verification.

Vodafone initiated this Mobile Vans scheme back in January 2017 and has today announced that it covered over 450+ villages like Jhunjhunu, Mahapura, Hingoniya, Bhadra, Fatehpur, Bandikui, Makrana, Panchpadra, Phalodi etc. and will move on to traverse the deeper precincts of villages like Nechwa, Kasli, Dhod, Hindaun, Manoharpur, Kirdhauli, Singrawat, Kurli, Pulasar, Mangloona etc.

Amit Bedi, Business Head- Rajasthan, Vodafone India, said, "Over the past years, Vodafone has added additional 4G sites to strengthen Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G and extended Vodafone's best network to more and more towns and villages in Rajasthan. The Vodafone Mobile Vans will ensure that our existing 2G/3G customers are able to enjoy the benefits of Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G with free SIM upgrade done at their doorstep. The service of linking SIM number with the customer's Aadhaar is an important step in line with Vodafone's commitment to a Digital India."

He said, "I am happy to say that this service has now been made simple and accessible to our valued customers even in remote villages, through our Mobile vans. Over the past 10 months, we have helped thousands of customers with 4G SIM upgrades along with their Vodafone SIM linked with Aadhaar number. "

Meanwhile, the company has launched SuperIoT -comprising IoT solutions like Vehicle Tracking, Asset Tracking (Fixed and Mobile) and People Tracking (School Students and Employees).

It is an industry-first solution that enables end-to-end management of device, application, connectivity, service platform, support, and security. With SuperIoT, enterprises do not have to face the challenges of managing multiple suppliers and service providers.