Vodafone Idea 4G customers in Mumbai to get 2 times faster internet

    By
    |

    India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has deployed new technologies such as massive MIMO, small cells, TDD sites to enhance coverage and network capacity in Mumbai.

    The company has deployed more than 5000 massive MIMO, small cells and TDD sites across Church gate, Prabhadevi, Pali hill, Lokhandwala, Versova, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Bandra and Dadar among other regions.

    Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said, "With meticulous pre-merger planning and rigorous post-merger execution, we have ensured that our customers remain confidently connected and enjoy uninterrupted services even as we integrate and optimize our network in a phased manner across circles. We have partnered the best of global vendors and equipment suppliers to bring the best network experience for our customers.

    The operator has also installed over 1900 dedicated indoor coverage solutions for high rises and commercial places.

    The momentum of deploying the latest technologies to enhance network capacity and coverage for richer customer experience will continue over the next few months.

    As part of the network consolidation exercise - the largest such integration in the world - Vodafone Idea has also done 4G spectrum refarming in Mumbai. This has resulted in up to 2X faster speed for 4G customers in the metro.

    "I am happy to announce that 'Mumbai just got 2 times faster' which means that our customers will now experience 2X download speeds on the 4G network. We will be utilizing multiple media like OOH, radio and digital to reach out to our audience and hope they will enjoy the benefits of our focused network initiatives in Mumbai," Sunil Tolani, Business Head - Vodafone Idea Ltd. said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
