Vodafone Idea launches six Active Recharge prepaid plans starting Rs. 25

Soon after the merger, Vodafone Idea Limited has introduced six new prepaid plans called Active Recharges. These plans are priced between Rs. 25 and Rs. 245 and are meant for the prepaid subscribers in Tamil Nadu, UP West and Punjab circles.

These new plans were launched by the merged telecom service providers in order to make voice calling affordable for the users and also to provide them with a little amount of data. All this will be given for a longer validity period.

The company states that these Active Recharges are for the subscribers who do not want to recharge with prepaid plans that are priced relatively higher. And, these recharge plans will address the concern of the subscribers who do not prefer unlimited products as they think that they actually pay more for these offers though they do not use the benefits.

Let's take a look at these Vodafone Idea Active Recharge plans from below.

Rs. 25 and Rs. 35 Active Recharges

This recharge offers Rs. 18 talk time and 10MB of data for a validity period of 28 days. The next one is the Rs. 35 Active Recharge plan. This one offers Rs. 26 talk time at a discounted cost of 1 paise per second in UP West and Punjab circles and 60 paise per minute in Tamil Nadu. This one also comes with 100MB of data and has a validity of 28 days.

Rs. 65 and Rs. 95 Active Recharges

Both these recharge packs are valid for 28 days and offer 200MB and 500MB data all throughout the validity. The Rs. 65 Active Recharge offers voice calls at 1 paisa per second in Punjab and UP West and 60 paise per minute in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, the Rs. 95 prepaid plan offers calls at 30 paise per minute in Tamil Nadu and Punjab and 1 paise per 2 seconds in UP West.

Rs. 145 and Rs. 245 Active Recharges

The Rs. 145 Active Recharge plan comes with a validity of 42 days and offers voice calls at 30 paise per minute in Punjab and Tamil Nadu and 1 paise per 2 seconds in UP West. It also offers 1GB of data all throughout its validity. The Rs. 245 prepaid plan offers 2GB data for a period of 84 days. It offers calls for 30 paise per minute in Punjab and Tamil Nadu and 1 paisa per 2 seconds in UP West.