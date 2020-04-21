ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vodafone-Idea Asks More Time From DOT To Clear Quarterly AGR Dues

    By
    |

    The beleaguered telecom operator Vodafone-Idea has requested the government for more time to clear its quarterly AGR dues. Besides, the operator has not cleared its bank guarantees for its spectrum payments. The operator is looking for more time to pay dues, and its bank guarantees will remain.

    Vodafone-Idea Asks More Time From DOT To Clear Quarterly AGR Dues

     

    "The telco has told the government that it needs more time to pay the quarterly AGR dues," a source close to the development was quoted by Economic Times. Adding to that, "A second request has been on the rolling bank guarantees that a telco has to submit to the DoT against the two-year spectrum moratorium. Vodafone Idea wants to provide corporate guarantees for the shortfall instead of complete bank guarantees and this may not be acceptable to the government."

    Besides, ICICI Securities has estimated that Vodafone-Idea has to pay Rs. 9,500 crore for Q3 of the last financial year. The firm believes that Airtel owes dues of about Rs. 11,300 crore, while Reliance Jio has to clear Rs. 12,900 crore to the ministry. Furthermore, the firm intimated that Vodafone-Idea owes a debt of about $1.7 billion even after getting moratorium for two financial years.

    Airtel And Reliance Jio Paid AGR Amount

    On the other hand, both Airtel and Reliance Jio have cleared their average per revenue dues alongside their bank guarantees. However, these dues are not part of the actual AGR amount, where Airtel has to pay more the Rs. 35,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunication, while Jio has cleared that amount too.

    It is worth mentioning that telecom operators have to pay eight percent of AGR as license fees and three to four percent as spectrum usage charges. Meanwhile, the Cellular Operators Association of India has asked the DOT to give more time to operators.

    There is no doubt that operators are already under a lot of pressure due to lockdown as they have to fulfil the demands of all customers. In fact, all outlets are closed; this means people cannot purchase a new SIM, which again is affecting the operators' business. On top of that, mobile data demand has been increased as 97 percent of people are dependent on their mobile networks.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vodafone idea
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X