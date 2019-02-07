ENGLISH

Vodafone Idea bumper recharge offer: Enjoy 365 days of 4G data for Rs 1999

This offer is currently available in Kerala

    India telecom operators are offering a lot of interesting data bundles to attract the user base. Vodafone Idea has now come up with a new data pack, which lasts up to a year and offers more than 500 GB of 4G LTE data with free calling services.

    Vodafone Idea bumper recharge offer: Enjoy 365 days of 4G data for 1K

     

    Rs 1999 recharge plan

    Under the Rs 1999 recharge plan, Vodafone Idea is offering 365 days of validity with 547.5 GB of 2G/3G/4G data with unlimited voice call facility. Do note that the data will be available in a bundle with 1.5 GB per day, and users can enjoy unlimited high-speed data at an additional cost (50p per MB).

    Under this plan, users will be able to make local, and STD calls for free of cost without any FUP. The bundle also includes 100 SMS per day, and these offers are applicable for both Vodafone and Idea network users.

    As of now, the plan is only available in Kerala, and the company is expected to launch the same plan in other states as well.

    Should you opt for this plan?

    A typical three months data plan with 1.5 GB data costs Rs 400, and the annual Rs 1999 plan seems a bit costly compared to the 90 days data plans. The Rs 1999 data plan is for those, who want to enjoy high-speed internet and calling for a long time without worrying about the validity.

    What do you think about this new plan from Vodafone Idea? Share your views in the comment box.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
