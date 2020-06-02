Vodafone-Idea Deducts Rs.99 From Prepaid Customers Without Consent News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems that Vodafone-Idea is in another trouble, as many users have complained that it is deducting money from their account. The users have raised this issue on Twitter and said that the telecom operator is deducting money from their account without letting them know.

The tweet reads: "Rs. 99 deducted from my father's prepaid account for some international roaming rental service and that also without any prior permission or double consent. Moreover, the balance went negative and SMS service got disabled while having an unlimited plan active. Solve this ASAP."

However, the operator has apologized and said that it is due to some technical glitch. "We apologize for the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, Rs 99 has been erroneously charged on your prepaid number. We are crediting the amount to your account. We solicit your cooperation. Stay Home and Stay Safe," Vodafone-Idea said via its Twitter account.

The development comes after several users have reported about the deduction of money without their consent. On the other hand, a Twitter handle called StockTalk said that the operator has garner Rs. 3,400 crore from this deduction. "The sum of Rs. 99 looks small, but it's huge if done on a scale," the tweet reads.

Vodafone International Packs: Details

If we talk about Vodafone international packs, then there are four plans that are available at Rs. 599, Rs. 2,999, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 5,999. The Rs. 599 is offering unlimited calls, including locals and international for 24 days. Besides, this plan offers Rs. 50 for outgoing calls, 300MB data, and 10 messages. This plan is available in South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Taiwan, Oman, and South Africa.

Then, three plans are highly-priced, where you get 200 minutes for outgoing calls, 2GB data, and free messages for only seven days, while Rs. 3,999 provides you 50 messages, 3GB data for 10 days, and Rs. 5,999 ships 500 minutes for calling, 5GB data for 25 days.

