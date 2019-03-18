Vodafone Idea inks content deal with ZEE5 News oi-Priyanka Dua The ZEE5 content is available across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi.

India's leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited has announced a strategic partnership for ZEE5, an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Under the strategic partnership, the content portfolio of ZEE5 will be available to Vodafone Idea customers on Vodafone Play as well as Idea Movies & TV app, the telco said.

The content of ZEE5 can be accessed by customers through Vodafone Play or idea Movies & TV app. The ZEE5 content is available across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi.

"Our customers are constantly seeking rich and diverse content options and we aim to provide enriched entertainment to our customers by offering high-quality content on Vodafone Play and Idea movies and TV," Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director - Marketing, Vodafone Idea Limited said.

In addition, Vodafone Idea subscribers will get access to ZEE5 premium subscription which includes original shows and films, premium movies, digital movie premieres of upcoming blockbuster films as an introductory offer.

As of December 2018, ZEE5 has 56.3 mn monthly active users, who spend an average of 31 minutes on the platform per day. ZEE5 has consistently been amongst the top-5 free and grossing entertainment apps in India as per the Google Play store rankings. In a first of its kind initiative, in the past quarter, ZEE5 launched regional subscription packs for Tamil, Telugu and Kannada users.

Highlights

Vodafone Idea subscribers will have access to the complete content portfolio of ZEE5 that includes the original web-series in Hindi and regional languages (including dubbed versions).

ZEE5 offers original content in six languages - Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Customers will also get unrestricted access to the entire movie library on the platform including digital premieres, acquired content, original films and so on.