Vodafone-Idea Launches WorkForce Essentials Plans; Offering Location Tracking Service
Vodafone-Idea is providing prepaid and postpaid services to its customers. Besides, the telecom operator is focussing on its enterprises and launched segments called the Workforce Essentials. Notably, the third-largest telecom operator has announced two packs.
These packs are designed for employees of the companies. These packs are designed for those companies that want to keep on track its employees and data. Notably, the company has launched two plans, which are priced at Rs. 299 and Rs. 549 per month. These packs are known as Lite+GPS and the Business.
Vodafone-Idea Workforce Essentials Plans Details
The first plan in the segment is known as the Lite+GPS plan and is already available for 30 days free trials. It includes four pre-modules, like time, attendance, field worker GPS tracking, and maps.
The Business Plan does not come up with a free trial, which means users have to pay to get services. This pack ships six pre-fixed modules, such as field Worker GPS tracking, work order dispatching, time and attendance module, messaging, and more.
It is worth noting that GPS tracking is one of the big advantages that come from these plans, where companies can track the exact location of employees. Besides, companies can ask them to change the directions. This can make business time-saving and cost-efficient.
Vodafone-Idea Plans For Corporate Customers
Apart from these plans, Vodafone-Idea offers postpaid plans for corporate customers. The plans start from Rs. 299 and goes up to Rs. 499. The Rs. 299 offers 30GB of data, unlimited calling, and 3000 Messages per month. It includes access to the company's app and mobile security.
The other plan of Rs. 349 is providing unlimited calling, 3,000 messages per month, 40GB of data, mobile security, location tracking, Profile Tunes, VIP access to the company's app. Next, in the line is a plan of Rs. 399, where users will get 60GB of data, unlimited calling, 3,000 messages, and similar benefits for one month.
Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 499, where users will get 100GB of data, unlimited calls, and 3,000 messages. This pack also ships Vi Movies & TV VIP, Profile Tunes, Disney+ Hotstar access for one year.
