Vodafone-Idea Losing Customers Via Mobile Number Portability: Know Why?

Reliance Jio added new users in June, while Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have lost customers during the same period. Especially, Vodafone-Idea that lost 2.61 million users, whereas Airtel has lost 0.77 million users. In addition, TRAI data said the MNP numbers have been increased in June.

Meanwhile, analysts believe that an increase in mobile number portability might be the biggest reason behind the Vodafone-Idea loss. They said that there are high chances Vodafone-Idea users are migrating to Reliance Jio and Airtel.

"VIL's fragile state could accelerate market share shifts towards Bharti and Jio. Furthermore, Jio's healthy subscriber additions bode well for the tariff outlook," Jefferies said.

According to TRAI data, 12.27 million users have requested for MNP in June. After this, the MNP request has been increased from 593.61 million in May to 605.88 million in June this year. It is worth noting that Vodafone-Idea has lost users in all circles except Mumbai. On the other hand, Airtel added active users in metros.

Reliance Jio Leading Subscriber Data

Reliance Jio is leading the segment and it is the only operator that added new users in both rural and urban areas in June 2021. "Jio also reported net additions in Metros/A/B & C Circles. Since March, Jio's rural market share has risen by 140bps to 35 percent and its urban market share has risen by 100bps to 39 percent," Jefferies said.

According to TRAI data, Reliance Jio added 5.5 million users via JioPhone offers. For the unaware, the company launches All-In-One-Plans. Under this offer, users will get seven plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 39, Rs. 69, Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, Rs. 185, and Rs. 749.

BSNL Broadband Users In India

The telecom regulator pointed out that the top five internet players contributed 98.77 percent. These services are known as Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and ATC Fibrenet. The wired broadband service providers are BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Atria Convergence Technologies, and Hathway Cable.

Furthermore, the firm said that wireless broadband service providers are Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and Tikona Infinite. This clearly shows that Reliance Jio is leading in all segments.

