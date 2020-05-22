Vodafone-Idea Offering 100 MB Data With Rs. 29 Value-Added Prepaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Reliance Jio removed its Rs. 98 plan from its prepaid plan, and now its plans start from Rs. 129 to increase its ARPU. However, it seems that Vodafone has adopted a different approach to attract users as it is losing customers ever quarter. The operator has launched a plan of Rs. 29, where it is providing talk time and data benefits.

The Rs. 29 value-added prepaid plan ships 100 MB data, 100 messages, and talk time worth Rs. 20. This plan is valid for 14 days, and the call rates are priced at Rs. 2.5 paise per second. This applies to both local and national calls. The plan is already available on the Idea website, where it is offering the same benefits and validity. However, this plan is available in Delhi. This means that you cannot avail the benefit of this pack if you are in another circle.

Vodafone Revises Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan

Apart from that, Vodafone has revised its Rs. 98 plan to offer more data. This isn't surprising that Reliance Jio has removed this pack, and Vodafone is now more data benefits with Rs. 98 plan

The Rs.98 is now providing 12GB data instead of 6GB data earlier. The plan is now available for 28 days. The benefits of this plan have been listed on the company's website and application. Earlier, this month Airtel has revised Rs. 98 plan, and now it is offering 12GB data as against 6GB data. Furthermore, the operator has launched several plans during the lockdown.

Vodafone Not Providing Double Data Benefits

Meanwhile, Vodafone announced that it is now not offering double data benefits with two plans. The company has launched these benefits earlier this month. These plans used to offer 3GB data per day, but now you'll only get 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. These plans will cost you Rs. 399 and Rs. 599.

