Vodafone-Idea Offering 4GB 4G Data Per Day With Three New Plans

    Vodafone-Idea has been very active ever since the lockdown was announced. The operator has launched and phased out many plans to offer more data to its prepaid customers. Besides, the operator has stopped offering 3GB data with many plans. However, now the operator has added three more plans in its prepaid list, where it is offering more data than earlier.

    The operator has introduced three plans that are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 449 and Rs. 699. Under the new revision, the operator is shipping 4GB data as against 2GB data earlier.

    Vodafone-Idea Rs. 299, Rs. 449, And Rs. 699 Prepaid Packs: Details

    The Rs. 299 plan ships double data benefits for 28 days. This means 112GB data for the entire duration, while Rs. 449 plan is valid for 56 days and offers the same benefit. On the other hand, Rs. 699 pack is shipping 4GB data for 84 days, respectively. However, there is a catch. These plans are valid for a limited time, so it is better that you avail it now.

    Besides, these plans are available in limited circles, such as Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, and Kashmir, Delhi, Mumbai, and Madhya Pradesh. Another, major issue with these plans is that the Rs.699 plan is not available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reports Telecomtalk.

    This seems a good move by the operator to help its users at this point. However, the main issues with these plans are non-availability. This means these plans are not available in all circles. Also, these plans are available for a limited time, which also means these packs are not useful for those who are already using double data benefits.

    Vodafone Discontinues 3GB Plans in Eight Circles: Details

    Meanwhile, the operator has announced that it is not offering 3GB data with its three plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599. Earlier, the operator used to provide 1.5GB+ 1.5GB data with these plans. However, the offer is no longer available in eight circles, such as North East, Punjab, UP West, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa.

     

    If we talk about other benefits of these plans then Rs. 249 now offer only 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 28 days. The Rs. 399 ships the same benefits for 56 days, and then there's a plan of Rs. 599, which is valid for 84 days.

    Read More About: vodafone idea
    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
