Vodafone-Idea Offering Free 10 Minutes For Calling In MP And Chhattisgarh News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched new offers for its customers. The telecom operator is sending messages to its customers about 10 minutes of free voice calling. But, there are high chances that this benefit is limited to Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh telecom circle.

Vodafone-Idea New Offer In MP And Chhattisgarh

According to the text message, Vodafone-Idea is offering 10 minutes free for calling on the same network. However, there is a catch. The free 10 minutes are only for calling on the company's mobile numbers.

This service has been launched for users who do not want to go out for recharging and don't know how to recharge online. Notably, this offer is not for all as it is limited to a few states; however, the company offers other benefits to other customers during the ongoing pandemic.

Vodafone-Idea Providing Free Pack

Apart from this offer, the telecom operator offers Rs. 49 for free for its selected users, especially the low-income group. This Rs. 49 provides a talk time of Rs. 38 and 300MB data for 28 days. It ships 200 MB of additional data if someone recharges via application and web.

Besides, the company announced that it offers double benefits with Rs. 79 pack. The Rs. 79 ships a talk time of Rs. 128 and 200MB data for the same period. This pack also ships an additional 200 MB of data.

Similarly, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and BSNL have launched offers for their customers, especially to the low-income group. Airtel has launched the Super Hero program to offer a 2 percent discount to its users who are recharging for others, whereas BSNL announced it provides 4 percent for its users.

These offers have been launched for limited customers and time; however, these might impact the revenue books of the telcos. In addition, telcos are enhancing their spectrum in the circles (where they are operating) to offer high-speed data in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Surprisingly, only two leading telecom operators are deploying additional spectrum in those circles, where they are getting major data demands. But still, we believe that Vodafone-Idea might follow Airtel and Jio soon, which means the telco might add extra airwaves in some of the circles.

Best Mobiles in India