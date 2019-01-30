ENGLISH

Vodafone Idea offers 4GB free data to its users in Bihar & Jharkhand

The telco has rolled out 4G services in 2471 towns in the circle, covering Patna, Ranchi, Muzaffarpur, Dhanbad, Begusarai, Jamshedpur, Bhagalpur, Bokaro, Darbhanga among other places.

    India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has upgraded its network in Bihar & Jharkhand to enhance 4G coverage and customer experience for over 9.5 million subscribers of Vodafone in the circle.

    Vodafone customers across Bihar & Jharkhand will also get 4GB free data for 10 days.

    Monishi Ghosh, Business Head, Bihar & Jharkhand, Vodafone Idea Ltd said, "Vodafone Idea is one of the leading telecommunications service providers in Bihar & Jharkhand with over 2.36 crore customers across both brands. With the benefit of a vast and deep-rooted network in the region, we are happy to extend our world-class 4G services to all Vodafone customers in Bihar & Jharkhand fulfilling their ever-increasing data needs. The free 4GB complimentary data offer will encourage users to begin a digital journey on our high-speed broadband network."

    The telco has rolled out 4G services in 2471 towns in the circle, covering Patna, Ranchi, Muzaffarpur, Dhanbad, Begusarai, Jamshedpur, Bhagalpur, Bokaro, Darbhanga among other places.

    In addition to that, it said its fiber is capable of supporting expected growth in data carrying capacity due to accelerating demand for high-speed internet by growing consumer base.

    Meanwhile, the company has announced a strategic partnership with Sun TV Network - south India's biggest entertainment network.

    Sun TV Network's OTT platform, Sun NXT, caters to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam audiences having over 50,000+ hours of content and will now be accessible to Vodafone Idea customers. This partnership will offer Vodafone Idea's customers access to Sun NXT's exclusive digital content.

    Through this partnership, Vodafone Idea has widened its bouquet of regional content through Sun NXT on Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV app respectively. Sun NXT will power 30 + Live TV channels, 4000+ movies and a huge repository of TV shows, music videos and short format content on both Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV App. Vodafone Idea is first in the industry to launch this partnership for the entire catalog including movies.

    Read More About: vodafone idea telecom news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 21:25 [IST]
