Vodafone-Idea Offers Fastest 4G Network In India: Ookla

Vodafone-Idea has managed to offer the fastest download and upload speed in the Q4 of the last financial year, as per speed testing firm Ookla. This means that India's third-largest telecom operator is ahead of its rivals Reliance Jio and Airtel, despite both are leading the telecom sector.

This report comes at a time when data usage has been increased as people are staying at home and working from home. According to the report, Vodafone-Idea is offering its fastest 4G services in 16 circles, such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Delhi, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh. In addition, the report said that for the last three-quarters Vi is providing the fastest download and upload speed in these circles.

Vi Refarming Its 3G Network

It is worth noting that Vi is refarming its 3G network so that it can offer proper and better 4G coverage to its customers in all 22 circles. The company has also announced it has started the refarming process in Dehradun, Moradabad, Rudrapur, Hardwar, Lucknow, Agra, and Haldwani. The company has completed its refarming process in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kerala.

This also means that Vi users in Delhi and Mumbai cannot use the 3G network. The telecom operator said that this technology is known as Vi GIGAnet 4G and will offer wide coverage and good network quality to its users.

"The existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in UP. We have currently commenced the 3G to 4G refarming exercise in 7 cities in the state. Efforts are on to cover the rest of UP at an early date," Pamesh Gupta, Cluster Head of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Vodafone-Idea said.

The company has also announced 3G users can upgrade their SIM to a 4G network without any extra cost. In addition, Vi said that users can get the SIM at their place; however, they have to dial 95659 99992 to get the SIM, which is the helpline number of the telco. Furthermore, the company said that it is not offering a 3G network now, but continues to offer a 2G network to its feature phone users.

