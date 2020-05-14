ENGLISH

    Vodafone-Idea Offers Voice-Based Recharge Option To Prepaid Users

    By
    |

    With an aim to help its customers to maintain social distance during the lockdown, Vodafone-Idea has announced the launch of new initiatives. The telecom operator has launched a contactless voice-based recharge facility at retail stops.

    Vodafone-Idea Offers Voice-Based Recharge Option To Prepaid Users

     

    The voice-based recharge service is working through Vodafone-Idea's newly launched app called Smart Connect retailer. The app allows retailers to recharge the customers' numbers via Vodafone- Idea accounts.

    "In line with our Digital-first approach, we are digitizing our processes to offer convenient and efficient services to our nearly 300 million customers. The industry-first, Voice-based Contactless Recharge enables recharges without touch and is extremely relevant in these times when maintaining social distancing is the need of the hour to stay safe," Ambrish Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Idea.

    How To Use Voice-based Contactless Recharge Application

    To avail these services, you need to install an application. Then, you have to speak your 10 digit number, and that will be captured by the app automatically. In fact, the company claims that this can even work from 10 feet distance. Furthermore, this app is available in two languages, such as Hindi and English. The company is planning to introduce the app in more languages.

    "As retail outlets in various Orange and Green zones across the country start to open, Vodafone Idea is ensuring complete implementation of social distancing protocol at its stores," the telco added.

    Vodafone-Idea Partners With Kirana Stores In Uttar Pradesh

    Meanwhile, the telecom operator has joined hands with kirana stores in Uttar Pradesh (West). Under this partnership, the operator is offering a recharge facility to its prepaid customers. The company is offering this service at 6,500 Kirana and medical shops. In addition, the operator has tied up with ATMs for the same services. Besides, the company has launched an initiative called "Recharge For Good".

    If we talk about other benefits, the operator has recently revised its five prepaid plans, where it is offering double data. The plans are priced at Rs. 299, Rs 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 599, and Rs. 699. This double data benefit is available for a limited period of time. However, there is official information about the availability in all 22 circles as the merged entity is still in integrating its network.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 18:06 [IST]
