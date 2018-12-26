Vodafone Idea partners with hoichoi Bangla entertainment content provider

With an aim to provide regional content to its users, India largest telecom service provider Vodafone Idea has joined hands with hoichoi, world's biggest Bangla entertainment content provider.

Both Vodafone and Idea customers will be able to enjoy the content on Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV app respectively.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, "This partnership further strengthens our content proposition and our commitment to offer the best to our customers. Video and vernacular are the new drivers of growth in internet consumption today, especially in non-metros. Increase in availability of regional content has added new demographics of video consumers, thus giving rise to a mammoth increase in video consumption. We are delighted to welcome to this burgeoning mass of video consumers by them offering high-quality regional content on Idea's Mobile apps."

The offering comes with existing original content that includes original shows and movies along with recently announced 30 Original shows and 12 Original movies for the next one year.

Some of the top shows like Byomkesh, Hello, Cartoon, Dupur Thakurpo, and Charitraheen are dubbed in Hindi and Tamil to reach out to an audience beyond Bengalis.

Vishnu Mohta, Co-Founder, hoichoi said - "hoichoi and Vodafone Idea have joined hands to deliver unique content by reaching out to a wide customer base, which Vodafone Idea has. Providing non-stop entertainment is the mission for both of us; thus, opening our repertoire of Originals to stream on Vodafone Play will definitely garner a positive response.

Mohta said, "We have also consciously decided to not let language be a barrier and dub some of our most-streamed shows in Hindi and Tamil. hoichoi has a vast array of Originals, we keep adding two-three every month, so there will be ample amount of shows and films to watch. This will pave the way for regional content to be widely recognized as well as be accepted around the nation."