Vodafone Idea partners with Sun TV Network to offer South Indian content

Vodafone Idea has widened its bouquet of regional content through Sun NXT on Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV app respectively.

    India's largest telecom player Vodafone Idea Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Sun TV Network - south India's biggest entertainment network.

    Vodafone Idea partners with Sun TV Network

     

    This partnership will offer Vodafone Idea's customers access to Sun NXT's exclusive digital content.

    "Sun TV Network's OTT platform, Sun NXT, caters to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam audiences having over 50,000+ hours of content and will now be accessible to Vodafone Idea customers," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

    Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, "When it comes to content, we are singularly focused on providing entertainment to our customers keeping in mind their consumption, language, and culture. We believe that video and vernacular are the new growth drivers in digital content consumption today, especially in markets of South India. Regional content creates affinity amongst the consumers. We are delighted to partner with Sun TV Network to provide enriched entertainment to our customers by offering high-quality regional content on Vodafone & Idea's Mobile apps."

    Through this partnership, Vodafone Idea has widened its bouquet of regional content through Sun NXT on Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV app respectively. Sun NXT will power 30 + Live TV channels, 4000+ movies and a huge repository of TV shows, music videos and short format content on both Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV App.

    The customers will be able to access top TV channels like Sun TV, Gemini TV, Udaya TV, Surya TV and many other such channels and also popular movies and top-rated TV shows across the four languages on Sun NXT through Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV.

    Sun NXT Spokesperson said "With Vodafone Idea partnership, we are now looking forward to reaching a wider audience and providing them quality entertainment at their convenience.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
