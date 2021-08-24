Vodafone-Idea Providing Better Indoor Connectivity In Maharashtra And Goa: Here's How News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Vodafone-Idea has lost 42.8 lakh customers in June, it is refarming the 3G spectrum to a 4G network. The telecom operator has announced that it has refarmed the 3G spectrum in Maharashtra & Goa. Notably, the telecom operator has already completed the same procedure.

So far, the company has completed refarming in Nagpur, Nanded, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Amravati, Akola, Bhiwandi, Ahmednagar, Vasai, and Ulhasnagar, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Goa, and Jalgaon. These circles are expected to provide better connectivity and 4G speed.

Vodafone-Idea Deploys Extra Spectrum

Notably, Vodafone-Idea has deployed a 5 MHz extra spectrum in the 900 MHz and 2100 MHz. With the extra spectrum, all Vodafone-Idea users in Maharashtra & Goa circle will get better coverages at their homes along with 4G speed.

"The existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 900 as well as 2100 MHz layers and largest deployment of the most efficient 900 MHz spectrum in Maharashtra & Goa has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in some of the key cities in Maharashtra and Goa," Puneet Krishnan, Cluster Business Head- Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea said.

After refarming the spectrum in Maharashtra, Vodafone-Idea now has the largest spectrum presence in the same circle, including 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands. For the unaware, Vodafone-Idea is investing a lot in 4G networks in the country. It has been trying its best to upgrade the capacity so that users cannot face any congestion in the network.

However, the company announced that Vi users can enjoy 4G services with the 4G handset. Vi 3G customers can also upgrade to 4G SIM without any cost. This clearly shows that Vodafone-Idea is trying its best to improve its network and now, users living in Maharashtra and Goa can access the same benefit.

It is also important to note that refarming the 3G spectrum will help the telecom operator attract or increase its users base in Maharashtra & Goa. However, the company is expected to make similar refarming in other circles so that it can increase the entire subscriber base.

