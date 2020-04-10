ENGLISH

    Vodafone-Idea Receiving Internet Demand From Rural And Urban Areas During Lockdown: Report

    By
    |

    Despite the fact that customers are facing connectivity issues, Vodafone-Idea said that people are using more data these days. In fact, the telco claims that the demand has been increased as people are working from home and using their mobile data.

    Vodafone-Idea Receiving Internet Demand From Rural And Urban

     

    The operator has been receiving internet demand from every part of the country. In includes rural too. "In order to accommodate all those great changes, our teams have been out there in the field to make sure that we make our network strong...we add capacity, whenever there are problems to address them very quickly," Vishant Vora, chief technology officer of Vodafone Idea was quoted by Economic Times.

    Recently, customers from Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Ernakulam have complained about the company's slow network and speed. However, later on, the telco said that the issue has been resolved.

    It is worth mentioning that recently Vodafone said that it has deployed 12,000 massive MIMO in the country to offer proper connectivity to all its customers during the lockdown. In fact, the telco claim that in Delhi alone, they have received a 35 percent increase in the payload in March, which is much higher than any other month.

    Meanwhile, the operator has also launched a new feature called Recharge for Good, where it allows users to help others. The feature offers six percent cashback to its customers. The cashback will credit in the account within 96 hours. Besides, the company is offering Rs. 10 cashback on its Rs. 149 plan and Rs. 20 on its Rs. 249 recharge plan.

    Similarly, Airtel also claims that the operator is receiving high internet demand from both rural and urban areas. In addition, the telco has joined hands with many ATMs, grocery shops, and pharmacies shops so that customers can recharge their numbers.

    Read More About: vodafone idea
    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 17:57 [IST]
