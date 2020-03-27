ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vodafone-Idea Requests Government To Approve Pending Spectrum Allocation

    By
    |

    Almost all telecom operators are offering special benefits to their customers at this time. In fact, the Department of Telecom (DOT) has subsided the AGR issue at this moment. This also means that this is a temporary relief for both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

    Vodafone-Idea Requests Govt To Approve Pending Spectrum Allocation

     

    Now, India's second-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea has asked DOT to grant the pending spectrum allocation and regularize its spectrum." We have also requested DOT to clear our pending applications for spectrum allocation. We are hopeful that DoT would expedite our spectrum liberalization requests and regularize our backhaul spectrum," Vodafone-Idea said in a statement.

    It said that the company is monitoring the situation and demand for calls and data during this lockdown period. "Our 12000+ ma-MIMOs (by far the largest deployment in the country) across key markets are substantially helping in managing the traffic spike. We are deploying capacities across using all means including the addition of COW sites wherever appropriate," Vodafone -Idea further said. Furthermore, the telco said that the ministry is also taking many steps so that we can offer smooth operations.

    Meanwhile, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, and Reliance Jio have set up war rooms so that they can monitor the situation easily. The operators have also received approval from the DOT to store the fuel and food for their technical staff.

    "We have set up virtual war rooms where key team members are participating through Con calls and VCs. Senior team members from operations/circles / SNOC and partners are continuously on a call with the field to ensure uptime and operational continuity," Vodafone -Idea added.

    Apart from that, Vodafone-Idea has announced that it is offering double data benefits with its prepaid plans. The operator is now providing 3GB data with its plans. Earlier, those plans used to offer only 1.5GB data. The plans also offer unlimited calling and free access to OTT platforms.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vodafone idea
    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X