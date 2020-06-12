Vodafone-Idea E-SIM Services Are Available On Apple Watch In Mumbai, Delhi And Gujarat News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has announced that it is now offering its cellular services on Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) from June 12, 2020. The services are only available for postpaid users in selected circles, such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. However, the company will expand this service in other circles in the coming days.

After launching this service, Vodafone-Idea has become the third company that is offering e-SIM services on its platform. Earlier, Reliance Jio and Airtel have shared this information. The newly launched services allow you to make calls and stream Apple Music, even if there is no iPhone nearby. Furthermore, the company said that enterprise customers require a confirmation from the company to set up the services.

Some Steps Will Enable Users To Set Up The Services

Step 1: First, you need to update your iPhone to the latest operating software.

Step 2: Then, you need to open the application on your iPhone.

Step 3: After that, you have to pair the Apple Watch and iPhone.

Step 4: Then, you have to Sign in to your Apple ID, and you have to enter the password.

Step 5: Once it is done, you need to tap on "Setup Mobile Data", and then you have to share your postpaid number with the Watch.

Step 6: After entering the phone number, then you have confirmed that it is done.

Avneesh Khosla, Director - Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said, "With the launch of cellular support for Apple Watch we are enabling our customers to connect their Apple Watch to their iPhone using the same / existing mobile number and enjoy the freedom of using their Apple Watch independently to stay connected."

Here Is the List Of All Smartphones That Are Offering This Facility

1 iPhone 6s / 6s Plus

2 iPhone 7 / 7 Plus

3 iPhone 8 / 8 Plus

4 iPhone X

5 iPhone XR, XS, XS Max

6 iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

