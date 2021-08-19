Just In
- 4 min ago You Can Get Amitabh Bachchan Voice On Alexa: Here’s How
- 7 min ago Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India Launch Confirmed For August 25; Dimensity 720, 48MP Quad Cameras At Helm
- 32 min ago Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Review: Fresh Take On Thin-And-Light Laptop
- 38 min ago Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch With 3rd Gen Wear OS Spotted; Threat To Samsung Galaxy Watch4?
Don't Miss
- Sports Ritu Phogat back in ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix
- Lifestyle Madhuri Dixit Nene Flaunts Blue Traditional Outfits; Which Outfit Of Hers Did You Like The Most?
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Begins Pre-Production Work Of Tiku Weds Sheru Under Her Banner Manikarnika Films
- Finance India Expresses Desire To Expand The Horizon Of New Development Bank
- Education Calicut University Results 2021 Declared For UG And PG Courses At uoc.ac.in
- News West Bengal Post-Poll violence case: Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe
- Automobiles Tata Motors Delivers 10 Nexon EVs To Gujarat Government On Independence Day: Part Of ESSL Deal
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In September
Vodafone-Idea Unlikely To Clear Full License Fee Of Q1 FY22
The situation for Vodafone-Idea is getting worse each passing day as it fails to clear the full license fee of the Q1 of this financial year. The telecom operator has failed to pay Rs. 150 crores due to increasing debt and losses in the Q1 results.
This is the second time when Vodafone-Idea delayed the licence fee, which means that the telecom operator might have to face a penalty again. Notably, the telecom operator has to clear Rs. 1.6 lakh crores dues to the Department of Telecommunication.
According to the company's calculation, it can pay telecom licence fees of around Rs. 540 crores; however, the actual amount is around Rs. 690 crores, reports TOI. For the unaware, the telecom operator has to pay 8 percent of the AGR as a licence fee and any delay might cause a penalty to the company. In addition, the government might issue notice to the company if payment will not be made on time.
Promoters Not Investing In Vodafone-Idea
It is worth noting that Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group refused to make any fresh investments. In fact, it is looking for investors to raise money. Recently, Kumar Mangalam Birla has resigned from his position and wrote a letter to a cabinet secretary that he wants to offer his 27 percent stake to the government.
"It is with a sense of duty towards the 27 crore Indians connected by VIL, I am more than willing to hand over my stake in the company to any entity- public sector/government /domestic financial entity or any other that the government may consider worthy of keeping the company as a going concern," Birla said in the letter.
Additionally, Birla asked for a bailout package and said that without a revival package might lead to Vodafone-Idea towards collapse.
Telecom Ministry Working On Revival Package
It is important to note that the DoT is working on a revival package, which might improve the telecom operator situation, especially, Vodafone-Idea as it is facing a financial crisis due to mounting debt and ongoing competition.
However, it should be noted that the government has already its stand that it wants four telecom operators in India (three private and BSNL), which means DoT will soon announce some reforms for the sector.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
84,999
-
59,999
-
15,630
-
13,893
-
7,900