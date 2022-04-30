Vodafone Idea (Vi) Brings Rs. 195 & Rs. 319 Prepaid Plans Alongside Rs. 98 Plan News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced several prepaid recharge plans in India. The new Rs. 195 and Rs. 319 prepaid plans come with a validity of 31 days. Alongside, the telco also brings a cheaper Rs. 98 plan. However, the affordable plan is only available in select circles like Maharashtra and Gujarat. Apart from this, Vi has also brought two data voucher plans. Check the latest offerings from Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Vodafone Idea Rs. 195 & Rs. 319 Prepaid Plans

Both Vodafone Idea Rs. 195 and Rs. 319 prepaid plans offer 31 days of validity. They will join Vi's existing Rs. 327 and Rs. 337 plans. The latter comes with 31 days of validity, while the Rs. 327 plan offers 30 days of validity.

Under the Vodafone Idea Rs. 195 plan, users will get 2GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited calls for 31 days. After completion of data and SMS limit, it will be charged at 50p per MB and Re 1 per SMS for local while Re 1.5 per SMS for STD.

On the other hand, the telco is offering unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of data/day under the Vodafone Idea Rs. 319 plan. Further, it also comes with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits which offer Binge All Night, Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs. 98 prepaid plan brings unlimited calls and 200MB of data for a time period of 15 days. However, there are no SMS benefits in this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 29 & Rs. 39 Plans

Besides, the newly introduced data voucher plan (priced at Rs. 29) can be used when the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data exhausts. In this plan, users will get 2GB of FUP data with a validity of 2 days.

Also, there is a Rs. 39 data voucher plan that comes with 3GB of FUP data with a validity of 7 days. Like Vodafone Idea Rs. 98 prepaid plan, both these data voucher plans will be available for select circles.

Best Mobiles in India