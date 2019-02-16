Vodafone Idea will now provide faster 4G services in Haryana

India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has announced the successful consolidation of its radio network integration in Haryana within a short span of just two months.

With this, (Haryana) is amongst the first eight circles to complete integration in the world's largest network integration exercise which is currently underway in India, the telco said.

"The successful consolidation of the network in Haryana circle will enable over 112.57 lakh customers. Vodafone and Idea customers to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G & 4G. We are deploying new age technologies to enhance the customer experience as we are building a robust, future-ready network in Haryana," said Sanjeev Govil, Business Head, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea is conducting network integration and it is taking place on a cluster-by-cluster basis and the subscribers of both Idea and Vodafone brands are gradually moving to a much larger and better network experience.

Vodafone Idea coverage is now available across 145 Towns and 6520 villages in the (Circle), covering 99.5 percent & 4G coverage of 76.08 percent population in the region.

"With meticulous pre-merger planning and rigorous post-merger execution, we have ensured that our customers remain confidently connected and enjoy uninterrupted services even as we integrate and optimize our network in a phased manner across circles. We have partnered the best of global vendors and equipment suppliers to bring the best network experience for our customers," Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said.

The company has adopted 3-pronged strategy is driving this consolidation of two individually strong and overlapping networks.

This core strategy is being rigorously executed across all circles with meticulous planning and smart use of advances in technology by a team of experts from Vodafone Idea along with global vendors.