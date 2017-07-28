Vodafone India announces its partnership with Magzter

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone India has announced its partnership with Magzter to offer an unparalleled digital reading experience to 200 million+ customers in India.

With this association, Vodafone customers can now access over 100,000 issues of 4,000+ best-selling national and international magazines across the globe at an exclusive offer price. The service is free for a month post which the customers can continue the services starting at Rs 49/month.

Under this agreement, Vodafone customers can get access to the most popular magazines including International, Indian and Regional titles like India Today, Filmfare, Vogue India, Outlook Business, Entrepreneur, Femina Hindi, Tinkle, Nakkheeran, Kungumam and much more.

The magazines spread across 30+ exciting categories including automotive, business, comics, education, entertainment, fashion, fitness, lifestyle, news, politics, science, technology, and travel, thereby engaging everyone in the family from 6 to 60+ years of age.

"The readers can enjoy unlimited access to superlative content from all the major countries including India, USA, UK, Singapore, Australia, Canada and South Africa on the go. Apart from leading Indian English magazines, Magzter also offers magazines across all the regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati and Urdu," Vodafone said.

Speaking about the partnership, Dipankar Ghoshal, National Head - VAS, and Content, Vodafone India said "Our customer base is growing digital savvy by the day. These users are constantly looking to consume content on the go. This initiative will provide our valued customers access to over 4,000 best-selling magazines across the globe at a very attractive price.

Vodafone's partnership with Magzter is a step toward broadening our base of content partnerships that deliver a richer and more personalized experience for our customers."