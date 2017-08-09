Vodafone India launches SuperHour Plan at Rs 7

The tariff war is going to intensify more, as India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone India has rolled out the new plan in which the company is offering the SuperHour plan at Rs 7 for both prepaid and postpaid users, according to the various media report.

However, the company had launched this offer early in January this year after hitting 200 million subscriber mark.

"As part of its 200 million customer celebrations, Vodafone, one of India's largest telecommunications services providers, today announced a revolutionary SuperHour for prepaid customers, enabling truly unlimited 4G/3G data usage for one hour, starting at just Rs.16," the company said.

2G customers can enjoy the SuperHour data offer for only Rs.5/-.Apart from truly unlimited data, customers can also buy the SuperHour pack for making unlimited local Vodafone to Vodafone voice calls for only Rs 7/-.

Further, Customers can make every hour SuperHour with unlimited repeat purchase of the SuperHour Voice and Data packs.

Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India earlier said, "We are breaking all shackles that concern customers in their use of internet with SuperHour You can use and download as much data as you like for one hour at a fixed, nominal price, Moreover, with unrestricted repeat purchase, you can make every hour SuperHour.

"Our customers are now increasingly consuming more content and video online and with this fantastic SuperHour offer, they will be able to enjoy more of it in a worry free manner while remaining confidently connected on Vodafone SuperNetTM, our best network ever," Kataria said.

The SuperHour packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points. The benefits can be enjoyed at any hour of day or night when connected to the Vodafone network.