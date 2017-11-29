Vodafone introduces new scheme Red Together for its postpaid users

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone today introduced a new scheme called Red Together. The new plan is providing savings up to 20 percent on the total rental of the group and get up to 20GB data extra to its postpaid users.

The customers on new plan will get the convenience of making a single payment for the group under one bill.

It is not restricted to just families - consumers are allowed to bring together their friends and/or devices too under this plan. Consumers on any new RED postpaid plan, starting with RED BASIC at Rs.399 can avail this benefit.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, "RED TOGETHER is an extremely rewarding proposition that guarantees savings for our consumers. As it is exclusively available on the recently relaunched Vodafone RED Postpaid plans, it further strengthens Vodafone RED's position of being India's best postpaid plan."

Under Red Together, each consumer continues to enjoy the amazing benefits of their respective RED postpaid plan, Vodafone said.

The new plan offers four things:

1. That consumer will never be charged for a call made from anywhere in India to anywhere in India with Free National Roaming

2. That consumers will never waste un-used data with the Data rollover feature that allows them to carry forward unused data up to 200GB data

3. That consumer will enjoy the best entertainment benefits with the gift of NETFLIX, Vodafone PLAY, and MAGZTER up to 12 months

4. That consumer's smartphones are protected with RED SHIELD, a handset protection feature that protects handsets from theft and damage.

The new plans are presently not available in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh circle.

To recall, the company has also announced RED Traveler, RED International, and RED Signature recently.

Under Vodafone, RED Traveler will get three plans of Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999, and under RED International, are getting Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,699, and Rs. 1,999. And lastly, under RED Signature type, there are a single Rs. 2,999 postpaid plan.