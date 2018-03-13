Vodafone introduces Roam Like Home Pack: Enjoy home tariff on roaming calls for 28 days

With the onset of the festive season, Vodafone has now introduced a 'Roam Like Home' pack for its pre-paid customers in Delhi NCR. With the Vodafone 'Roam Like Home' pack priced at just Rs. 51, users in Delhi traveling out of the capital during the festive season, can continue to enjoy home tariff on calls, for a period of 28 days.

Extending his festive season greetings to all Delhiites Alok Verma Business Head, Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India said, "We have introduced the new festive offer for our prepaid subscribers to establish a stronger customer connect and add on to the grandeur of festivities. This roaming pack is strategically timed during the festive season, as people largely travel during this time."

He also added, "The roaming pack will also help a large migrant population living in the national capital, who frequently visits their home states. The offer will make calls more affordable for these customers, as they would be able to make calls at home tariffs and share the joy of festivities."

The Rs 51 pack can be availed at any of the 296 Vodafone stores and Mini Stores or from any of the 40,000 multi-brand outlets in Delhi-NCR. Customers can also recharge from Vodafone website or dial *444*510# to recharge directly from the phone.

How does Vodafone Rs. 51 Bonus Card work?

Well, a user can buy a normal tariff pack, for example, INR 348 which provides unlimited calling along with1GB/ day data benefits for 28 days. Customers can then top up with Rs. 51 pack and roam free with calling at home rates even when they are out of Delhi NCR.

The offer is applicable on STD and local voice calls as well.