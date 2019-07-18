Vodafone Offers Fastest 4G Network Speed In Delhi NCR: Ookla News oi-Priyanka Dua

US-based speed tester Ookla today said that Vodafone has emerged as the fastest 4G network in Delhi and NCR.

Ookla's findings which are based on analysis of multiple parameters have testified Vodafone SuperNet 4G speeds to be the highest as compared to all other operators in Delhi NCR.

"With 10 telecom circles and many parts of Delhi NCR fully integrated, Vodafone Idea customers are experiencing the benefits of a unified and future-ready digital network," said Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea.

Integration In East Delhi, Noida, And Greater Noida Regions

After this declaration, Vodafone said that it has already completed network integration in East Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad regions. In one of the largest deployments of the latest technologies in the country,

The company has also set up 7,800 Massive MIMO, Small Cells, and TDD sites to enhance coverage and network capacity in Delhi NCR.

Moreover, Vodafone Idea Limited offers 4G, 3G and 2G services through its large network with 11745 sites and 53.8 Mhz of spectrum in Delhi NCR.

"We hope our customers will continue to enjoy the benefits of Vodafone SuperNet 4G and take delight in our premium content offerings from Sony Liv, Zee5, Shemaroo, Hoi Choi, etc. available on the Vodafone Play App," said Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head, Delhi, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

What We Think About This Achievement

There is no doubt that the telecom sector has become highly competitive due to aggressive pricing by Reliance Jio. The sector saw significant consolidation within the industry with numerous exits from the sector.

Despite the fact, Vodafone Idea has become the number one player after the merger the telco is losing customers. And to tackle that, the company is introducing new tariff plans and tying up with OTT players to attract new users and to retain the old ones. So we believe this report will help the company to get more users as we all know network performance is very important in the telecom sector.

