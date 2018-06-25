Vodafone join hands with Amazon, offers Prime service worth Rs 999 at no additional cost

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has joined hands with Amazon under which its Red postpaid customers will get Prime service worth Rs 999 at no additional cost.

The customer will also get access to Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited free fast shipping on millions of items along with early and exclusive access to deals on Amazon.in.

This collaboration further strengthens our content proposition and our commitment to offer the best to our customers. It provides access to thousands of movies, videos, TV Shows and music to customers," Avneesh Khosla, associate director Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said.

Customers can activate the annual Amazon Prime membership through the Vodafone Play app but first, they need to download the Prime Video app.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Vodafone and make Amazon Prime available to more customers. Vodafone Postpaid customers can now experience Amazon Prime as a part of their plan, which provides customers an unparalleled combination of shopping and entertainment benefits," Akshay Sahi, Director, and Head of Amazon Prime India said.

To recall Bharti Airtel has also announced its partnership with Amazon India in January this year under which new and existing Airtel Postpaid customers with an Infinity plan of Rs.499 or above will get a one year Amazon Prime membership, at Rs.999, includes unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video, as part of their plan benefits (at no additional cost).

In fact Mukesh Ambani - owned Reliance Jio has also joined hands with Mumbai-based video streaming service ALTBalaji to offer available its original content on Jio Cinema and JIO TV.

ALTBalaji currently offers 14 original shows in different languages across various genres such as romance, mystery, drama, and comedy.