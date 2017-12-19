Vodafone join hands with itel Mobile, launches A20 Smartphone

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone today announced its partnership with itel Mobile to provide cashback offer on the purchase of A20 Smartphone.

The offers provide a cashback of Rs. 2,100 to a customer buying itel A20 bringing its effective price down from Rs. 3,690 to just Rs. 1,590.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "Millions of consumers in India are upgrading to smartphones to enjoy the benefits of mobile internet. We are delighted to partner with Itel to hand hold customers as they transition from feature phone to smartphone and provide a rich experience with Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G."

"We firmly believe, that affordable handset along with pocket-friendly data prices, will accelerate data adoption. The exciting cashback offers will make this digital journey a more affordable and enriching one for our customers," Khosla added.

To avail, this exclusive offer, itel, and Vodafone customers will have to buy the Itel A20 smartphone priced at Rs 3,690 and recharge with Rs 150 calendar month for 18 months. The recharge can be done either cumulatively or as a one-time recharge. At the end of 18 months, customers will receive a cashback of Rs. 900. Upon continuing to recharge Rs 150 per month, customers can enjoy an additional cashback of Rs 1,200 after another 18 months.

The bundled offer can be availed up to March 31st, 2018. Users will receive the cashback in their M-Pesa wallets, allowing them to recharge, pay bills, transfer money or withdraw cash, according to their convenience.

The new smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and ViLTE (Video over LTE) )-enabled offering, and operates on Android 7.0 (Nougat), which is further supported by 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, and a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor for a flawless smartphone experience. It offers long-lasting battery life with its 1500 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

Gaurav Tikoo, VP, Marketing, Transsion India said, "At itel, we are committed to making the 4G smartphone experience accessible to the masses as well as to boost the value proposition offered by all our products. Not only are we enhancing our 4G portfolio to achieve this aim, but are also entering into major strategic tie-ups to deliver greater value in our offerings. Our partnership with Vodafone reiterates this commitment. Its superior network coverage will perfectly complement the feature-intensive A20. We are confident that the partnership will drive 4G adoption across the country by maximizing the overall value for both itel and Vodafone customers."