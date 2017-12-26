Vodafone to launch VoLte services in January

India's second largest telecom operator, Vodafone today said that it will roll-out its VoLTE services beginning January 2018 and In the first phase, the services will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time.

Sunil Sood, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India, said, "Vodafone is getting Future Ready with the advent of newer technologies and digital services. The introduction of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our Data Strong Network."

Vodafone's VoLTE services will allow Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers to experience HD quality crystal clear voice with super call connect time. Vodafone 4G customers will experience VoLTE at no additional charges. All they need is a handset supporting Vodafone VoLTE and a 4G SIM, the telco said.

Vodafone said, using the latest technological developments the company has built a robust and resilient Data Strong Network of 140,000 sites that enable better call quality and mobile internet experience to its customers and this will be a key differentiator for Vodafone in providing seamless connectivity and experience to its customers.

The VoLTE, which works over 4G, will enable customers across the city to enjoy HD quality voice calls with faster call set up time.

The VoLTE services were initially started by Reliance Jio and then India's largest telecom operator Airtel has launched its services i.e Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Karnataka.

Airtel has also deployed 4G Advanced Carrier Aggregation technology in Mumbai that enables data speeds of up to 135 Mbps by combining spectrum capacities in 2300 Mhz (TD LTE) and 1800 Mhz (FD LTE).