Vodafone launches 3 new plans under Sakhi Pack

India's second largest telecom operator, Vodafone India has launched new plan under Sakhi Pack for its users in UP West & Uttarakhand.

The new plans start with Rs 52, Rs 78 and Rs 99 and all three packs offer benefits for 30 days. The first one of Rs 52 plan is offering Rs. 42 talk time and 50MB 2G/3G data. The Rs. 78 plan gives Rs. 62 talk time and 50MB 2G/3G data, while the Rs. 99 plan gives Rs. 79 talk time and 50MB data.

Vodafone Sakhi is free of cost service, which enables users to recharge their mobile phones, without sharing their mobile numbers with retailers.

Vodafone says that according to the company's connected women report 2014 that around the world, an estimated 300 million fewer women own a mobile phone than men. To address the concerns of women from rural India, to bring them to the forefront of the Digital revolution and empower them to stay connected with their near and dear ones, Vodafone India has introduced 'Vodafone Sakhi', a unique proposition empowering women in rural areas of UP-West and Uttarakhand.

Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head UP-West and Uttarakhand, Vodafone India said, "As a part of our constant endeavor to work towards the customer needs, we believe safety and privacy is very important. With the world going digital and smart phones becoming the primary data storage device, security of personal information has become a key concern for people. 'Vodafone Sakhi' will help bridge the telecom needs of women in rural areas and addresses their barriers to access mobile services at will. We are very proud to introduce this unique product aimed at empowering women across UP-West. We want the women to use mobile as the tool to empower themselves and optimize their efficacy".

Women consist of 50 percent of the total population in UP & Uttarakhand, but less than 20 percent of them have a mobile number in their name. To encourage more women to use the mobile phone for basic communication needs, Vodafone has taken this initiative that will ensure safety security and empower them on a digital journey.