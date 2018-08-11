Vodafone launches Campus Survival Kit for its customers

Vodafone India, the country's second largest telecom operator has introduced its new plan called 'Campus Survival Kit' for its customers.

It offers a one-stop pocket-friendly solution that keeps users connected 24 x7 as well as gifts them customized discounts and freebies, Vodafone said.

Each Vodafone Campus Survival Kit comes with an exclusive prepaid SIM card, a new to the city booklet- that contains the details of the city youth hangout points, famous markets, food joints etc. where students can go and shop.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India said: "Each year of college life brings with it a whole new world of opportunities and experiences for young students. While on one side they have the advantage of a relatively new sense of freedom to explore these opportunities, the issue of limited allowances can be a dampener to making the most of college life."

He said: "This year's #SortedHai campaign seeks to engage with youth aged 18-24 on how the Vodafone Campus Survival Kit helps students get the best deals in calling, mobile internet, SMS and a host of non- telecom offerings like shopping, food, and entertainment. We have conceptualized the Vodafone Campus Survival Kit as a one-stop solution that empowers students to sail through college life without compromising ".

Vodafone also said that the customers will get special vouchers from popular brands like Baskin Robbins, Myntra, Pizza Hut, Lakme etc, on MyVodafone App on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

To recall, the company has also announced a 50 percent discount for its prepaid subscribers on the annual membership of Amazon Prime.

According to the new offer customers can now enjoy all Prime benefits for Rs. 499, but there is catch as prepaid customers between the ages of 18-24 can only avail of this offer.