Vodafone launches first end-to-end solution SuperIoT

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone today said that it has launched SuperIoT -comprising IoT solutions like Vehicle Tracking, Asset Tracking (Fixed and Mobile) and People Tracking (School Students and Employees).

It is an industry-first solution that enables end-to-end management of device, application, connectivity, service platform, support, and security. With SuperIoT, enterprises do not have to face the challenges of managing multiple suppliers and service providers.

Nick Gliddon, Director, Vodafone Business Services said, "As a global leader in IoT, Vodafone has worked closely with enterprises across various sectors like automotive, utilities, manufacturing, banking and logistics on their IoT deployments. We understood the need for an end-to-end, secure solution and with the launch of SuperIoT enterprises will be able to free themselves from the complexities and hassles of the IoT deployment process. This will be able to focus on business outcomes and accelerate their digital transformation by truly harnessing the power of IoT, driving innovation and growth."

As per Vodafone's 5th Annual IoT Barometer Report, 81 percent of Indian organizations feel IoT is key to digital transformation.

Vodafone said that SuperIoT enables faster time-to-market while generating timely business insights in a managed service model that lets enterprises focus on their core business areas. SuperIoT thus has the potential to bring about a digital transformation in enterprises, and the nation at large, enabled by IoT.

Vodafone SuperIoT includes:



Vehicle Tracking: A cost-effective, end-to-end solution that allows customers to have real-time visibility of their fleet, monitor vehicle condition, receive alerts about faulty vehicles, reduce unplanned vehicle downtime and help maintain asset value, thus reducing overall operational costs, ensuring safety and improving customer satisfaction.

Mobile Asset Tracking: With this solution, customers can completely transform their supply chain and logistics operations, and deliver goods faster with more operational efficiency. It enables them to track the location and status of their assets, be it healthcare equipment, building materials, construction equipment, etc. thus enabling effective management of business

Fixed Asset Tracking:

Sales Generating assets: Transforming mere sales-generating assets into smart, connected assets which capture important data (such as location alerts, motion detection, operational status, estimated stock levels and usage, etc.) and deliver useful business insights for decision making and overall operations

Diesel Generator (Energy monitoring): A diesel generator monitoring solution that enables you to monitor the total diesel consumption, energy output, load, and kWh/litre ratio and much more, to improve the performance of generator while reducing cost.



People Tracking

Employee Safety: A set of smart solutions which offers safety of employees in and out of the workplace, by combining RFID + GPS + GPRS enabled ID cards and wearables along with emergency call facilities to a central Emergency Response Team

Student Safety Solution for Schools: Helping parents, school authorities and school bus transport managers keep track of their school children's location through RFID + GPS + GPRS enabled ID cards and bus & campus readers, integrated with vehicle tracking and camera facilities