Vodafone launches first free Wi-Fi enabled bus shelter at Noida

India's second largest telecom Vodafone India has launched first free Wi-Fi enabled bus shelter at Sector 18, Noida.

This Wi-Fi bus shelter allows customers to enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi for up to 20 minutes per day. An operator agnostic offering, this Wi-Fi service can be availed by users of any Indian telecom operator.

Alok Verma Business Head, Vodafone Delhi-NCR says, "Vodafone is committed to contributing towards making Noida a Smart City. We are very happy to enable citizens across the city to experience world-class Internet services on the go. The Wi-Fi Initiative is a step towards "Digital India" and creating networked and connected societies that will help citizens get on the digital highways and stay connected for Good. With customer needs evolving from voice to data, Wi-Fi is an effective technology to provide seamless connectivity to a large group of consumers in a defined space.

Verma said that "Mobile users will now be able to experience more fun with high-speed Wi-Fi seamlessly. The Wi-Fi service at the Bus shelter can be availed by all mobile users irrespective of their network provider. We urge everyone to use the WiFi bus shelter facility and enjoy the Vodafone 4G experience."

The bus shelter at Sector 18 Noida witnesses a heavy influx of people during the entire day, which makes it a suitable choice for such a setup. This is Vodafone's 3rd such Wi-Fi bus shelter in Delhi NCR after Huda City Centre & Sector 14 Gurugram. Vodafone WiFi Hot-spot* network is also available across 116 prime locations of Delhi-NCR, which includes popular marketplaces/malls, hospitals, colleges' etc.

20 mins of free Wi-Fi service (operator agnostic) is also available at Dilli Haat (INA Market), Khan Market, Fortis Hospital (Gurugram) & all Vodafone Stores across Delhi NCR. At all other locations, Vodafone customers can enjoy their free Wi-Fi quota which is up to 10GB of Wi-Fi data for RED postpaid customers and up to 1GB of Wi-Fi data (for prepaid customers) on 4G/3G data packs recharge above Rs. 255.

Vodafone Wi-Fi is available at 116 prime locations in Delhi-NCR.