Vodafone launches Gurugram’s first Wi-Fi enabled bus shelter

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone on Tuesday launched Gurugram's first Wi-Fi enabled bus shelter at the HUDA City Centre which will allow customers to enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi for up to 20 minutes per day.

This Wi-Fi service can be availed by users of any Indian telecom operator. Through this innovative offering, Vodafone aims to develop seamless, technologically-backed, Wi-Fi networks that will help enhance data consumption among Smartphone users in the region.

HUDA city center witnesses a heavy influx of people during the entire day, which makes it a suitable choice for such a setup. In the next few days, Vodafone will be setting up few more Wi-Fi bus shelters on its data strong network. Vodafone WiFi Hot-spot* network is also available across 115 prime locations of Delhi-NCR, which includes popular market places/malls, hospitals, colleges' etc.

Vodafone has introduced a bouquet of free Wi-Fi offers on its prepaid recharges as well as for its Postpaid RED customers so that consumers can draw benefits at these Wi-Fi locations. Moreover, 20 mins of free Wi-Fi service (operator agnostic) is available at Dilli Haat (INA Market), Khan Market, Fortis Hospital (Gurugram) & all Vodafone Stores across Delhi NCR.

"Vodafone is committed to contributing towards making entire Gurugram a Smart City. We are very happy to enable citizens across the city to experience world-class Internet services on the go. The Wi-Fi Initiative is a step towards "Digital India" and creating networked and connected societies that will help citizens get on the digital highways and stay connected for Good, " said Alok Verma Business Head, Vodafone Delhi-NCR.

Verma said, "with customer needs evolving from voice to data, Wi-Fi is an effective technology to provide seamless connectivity to a large group of consumers in a defined space. Mobile users will now be able to experience more fun with high-speed WiFi seamlessly."

"The WiFi service at the Bus shelter can be availed by all mobile users irrespective of their network provider. We urge everyone to use the free WiFi bus shelter facility and enjoy the Vodafone 4G experience," Verma further added.