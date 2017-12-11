Vodafone launches new plan for its prepaid customers in MP & Chhattisgarh

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has launched free roaming benefit on the super plan for its prepaid customers in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

The telco has introduced unlimited calling on roaming and 1GB per day 2G internet for 28 days at just Rs. 176, an offer which is unmatched in the market making unlimited, truly unlimited with free calling on roaming.

Mohit Narula, Business Head - Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Vodafone India, said, "It is our constant endeavor to bring simple, hassle-free offerings for our customers and to ensure that they enjoy unlimited calling with their families and friends even while they are on roaming. We are delighted to introduce Vodafone SuperPlan that offers unlimited free calling while on roaming across India.'

"Also, you get 1 GB 2G internet per day for 28 days at just Rs 176. Adding more value to this offer recharge with My Vodafone App and get the benefit of 5 percent cash back," Narula said.

This Vodafone Offer is available at all the leading Vodafone Stores, Mini stores and multi-brand retail outlets across MPCG.

To recall the company has launched International roaming has made this holiday season sweeter and bigger! Vodafone India, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, has extended its worry-free, unlimited International Roaming proposition Vodafone i-RoamFREE to Thailand, one of the most popular destinations amongst Indians & to New Zealand. '

With this, customers planning their holidays can now enjoy the benefits of Vodafone i-RoamFREE in 20 countries including popular destinations like UAE, USA, UK, Singapore, Malaysia etc.

The packs are available at multiple affordable price points ranging from Rs 5000 for 28 days (which is effectively Rs 180 per day) to Rs. 500 for a 24 Hours usage, for those on the short visit. Prepaid and postpaid consumers can activate the pack through My Vodafone App or on the website.