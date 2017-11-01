Vodafone launches new plan for pre-paid customers

India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone has announced new tariff plans for pre-paid customers in Rest of Bengal circle who wish to join Vodafone's network by availing the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) facility.

Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head, Kolkata and West Bengal, Vodafone India, said, "We, at Vodafone, always try to offer maximum value to our customers, in terms of service, network and price. The West Bengal circle is predominantly a Pre-Paid market. Keeping the wide Pre Paid customer base in mind, we are very pleased to extend Vodafone's value for money offers for pre-paid customers wanting to switch over to the Vodafone network."

The company has launched two plans starting from Rs 299 to Rs 493.

SEE ALSO:Reliance Jio may launch FTTH service to early next year: Reports

The Rs. 299 plan will provide unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls and 1GB 3G/4G data and Rs 493 will offer free 84GB data (1GB 3G/4G data) and unlimited voice calling to any network.

Recently, the company has announced the launch "Bharat2 Ultra" budget smartphone at Rs 999 in partnership with telecom operator Vodafone.

The existing and new Vodafone users will have to buy the smartphone priced at Rs.2,899 and will have to simply do a recharge of at least Rs 150/- per month for three years and at the end of 18 months, users will receive a cashback of Rs. 900/- and after another 18 months, a cashback of Rs. 1,000/- respectively, in their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets, enabling them to transact digitally or withdraw cash, as per their convenience.