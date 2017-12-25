Vodafone launches new plan for prepaid customers, offers 1 GB data for Rs 198

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has announced a new pack for its prepaid customers which offers 1 GB per day for 28 days.

Under the new plan, Vodafone is providing unlimited local STD calls, along with 100 free SMS per day at Rs 198 but this is only for existing customers, while for the new customers the telco is offering same benefits but for Rs 229.

Avneesh Khosla - Associate Director -Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "At Vodafone, we have always believed in providing the best value to our customers. We are delighted to announce the launch of our new plan, that we believe, will help our customers remain connected, both through voice and data, in a completely worry free manner."

"With 1GB data per day and unlimited calling, the plans will take care of all their communication needs," he said.

To recall, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance has also announced its new Happy New Year 2018 plan, under which the company is providing 2 GB high-speed 4G data per day.

The telco has launched two new 4G plans that offer 1/2GB data per day, along with free voice, unlimited SMS and subscription to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days at Rs 199 and 2 GB high speed 4G data per day plus unlimited SMS and access to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days at Rs 299.

the company has extended the cashback offer until December 25. And this the second time, the company has extended the validity of the cashback offer.

Reliance Jio announced this special benefits for JIO PRIME customers include triple cashback of up to Rs. 2,599 on every recharge of Rs. 399 or above.