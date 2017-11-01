Vodafone launches new plans for MNP customers in Bihar & Jharkhand

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has announced its new offer for its prepaid customers in Bihar & Jharkhand for those who join their network through MNP (Mobile Number Portability).

The company has introduced four new plans which start from Rs 11 to Rs 425.

The first one starts from Rs 11 will offer all local + STD calls at 30p/Min for 180 days, Rs 98 plan offers 1GB 2G data daily for 28 days, Rs 178 plan will provide unlimited calling to any network along with unlimited 2G Data and the Rs 425 plan is offering unlimited local & STD calls to any network outgoing calls on roaming and 2G Data for 84 days.

Rajshekhar Metgud, Business Head - Bihar & Jharkhand, Vodafone India, said, "We, at Vodafone, always try to offer maximum value to our customers, in terms of service, network, and price. Bihar & Jharkhand Circle is predominantly a Pre-Paid market. Keeping this wide Pre Paid customer base in mind, we are very pleased to extend Vodafone's value for money offers for pre-paid customers wanting to switch over to our network."

The company has announced the similar plan for Bengal circle.

Vodafone is offering only two plans there i.e Rs. 299 plan and Rs 493.

The Rs 299 plan will provide unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls and 1GB 3G/4G data and Rs 493 will offer free 84GB data (1GB 3G/4G data) and unlimited voice calling to any network.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced its brand positioning and visual identity in India, making it the first brand with a progressive view of the world. Vodafone's new brand positioning focuses on the theme of optimism about the future and positions Vodafone as a modern contemporary, inspiring and future fit brand, using the new tagline, "The Future is exciting. Ready?"

Sunil Sood, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India, said, "India is entering a new exciting era - an era of Digital, Convergence, Big Data, IoT, Cloud, Augmented Realities, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. The real and virtual worlds are converging at an unprecedented pace to create a bold new Future. Our new brand positioning emphasizes Vodafone's mission and purpose to help customers and communities adapt, navigate and prosper from the remarkable new trends reshaping the world. At Vodafone, we are excited about the possibilities ahead and are ready to enable our customers to conquer this new world."