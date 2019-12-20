Vodafone Launches New Prepaid Plans Priced Starting From Rs. 24 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At a time when all the telcos are hitting the headlines for increasing their prepaid tariffs and charging for off-network calls, Vodafone has introduced three new bundled recharge plans starting from Rs. 129. Apart from this, the telecom operator has also come up with a new prepaid plan priced at as low as Rs. 24.

Notably, these plans have been introduced at a time when TRAI declared that the IUC charges of 6 paise per minute will be charged on voice calls made to off-network numbers until the end of 2020. And, what's more interesting is that these plans bundle many benefits as detailed below.

The Vodafone bundled prepaid plans provide unlimited calling as well as data benefits. And, these provide subscriptions to Vodafone Play and ZEE5. Apart from this, Rs. 24 prepaid plan comes with bundled 100 minutes of on-net calls from 11 PM to 6 AM and charge 2.5 paise per second for the local and national calls. However, the Idea is yet to release plans with similar pricing.

New Vodafone Prepaid Plans

The Vodafone Rs. 129 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits irrespective of the network sans any FUP. It comes with 300 free SMSes and 2GB of data on the whole. And, the plan has a validity period of 14 days. It also comes with free access to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

On the other hand, Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a free subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play services for a period of 21 days. Finally, the Vodafone Rs. 268 prepaid plan came with a validity period of 56 days. This plan offers 4GB of data throughout the validity period and unlimited voice calls without any FUP. It also comes with 600 SMSes and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

When it comes to the Vodafone Rs. 24 prepaid plan, it provides 100 minutes of on-network calling minutes for a validity period of 14 days. Notably, the free voice calling minutes will be active from 11 PM to 6 AM. And, other local and national voice calls will cost 2.5 paise per second.

What We Think

Having said that Vodafone has come up with a new set of prepaid plans, we are yet to see if these new plans make a difference for the users.

